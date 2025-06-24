Prosecutors seek 5-year jail time for Rays’ Wander Franco in abuse and assault case

A new development in Wander Franco's sexual abuse case was reported on Monday. The Dominican prosecutors have reportedly requested the court to punish Tampa Bay Rays shortstop with 5 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

He is on trial for a sexual abuse case against a minor. The prosecutors further pleaded for the girl’s mother to be charged with 10 years in prison for allegedly trafficking her daughter for money.

The prosecutors reportedly have enough to prove Wander Franco’s involvement in this incident, including his relationship with the minor for four months. He also transferred money to the minor’s mother for consent.

“We are requesting a five-year prison sentence for the proven crime of sexual abuse against a minor,” prosecutor José Martínez said.

One of Franco’s lawyers in the previous hearing highlighted unclear interpretations by the prosecutors.

“What is Wander? Is he an accomplice of Vanessa or is he the material author of the criminal conspiracy offense?” said Irina Ventura, one of Franco’s lawyers.

The reports stated that the minor involved in this incident testified behind closed doors. Her words were noted to be “convincing” and “compelling” in the proceedings of the case.

“Franco Aybar kidnapped the victim for sexual purposes for several days and then sent large sums of money to her mother,” prosecutors stated.

Some of the transferred money was discovered during a raid of their house, amounts of $68,500 and $35,000. The prosecutors have argued for Franco to be sentenced to prison in Puerto Plata. The final decision is to be announced on Thursday afternoon in the Dominican Republic.

Wander Franco also faced charges of gun possession amid ongoing trial

Wander Franco [Source: Imagn]

Amid the ongoing trial, Wander Franco was charged with gun possession earlier this month. He was arrested on November 10 during an altercation in the parking lot.

It was later revealed that the gun was registered under his uncle’s name. One of Franco’s lawyers, Antonio Gracia Lorenzo, said that there’s “nothing illegal about it” as it was a licensed gun.

His ongoing case is expected to reach its conclusion on Thursday, with a possibility of 30 years in prison if convicted. His major league career was halted in August 2023 following the legal charges.

