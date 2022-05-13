"Proud to see my love back in the lineup" - Jaime Longoria, wife of San Francisco Giants All-Star Evan Longoria, can't contain her excitement

Jaime Longoria, the wife of San Francisco Giants All-Star Evan Longoria, was giddy with anticipation as her husband made his season debut on Wednesday. Jaime posted a screenshot of the Giants lineup on her Instagram story and wrote that she is incredibly proud to see her love back in the lineup.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Eva Longoria is back in the lineup and wife Jaime Longoria posts an IG story about it.

The Giants also took to their official Twitter account to post Evan Longoria's lineup position for Wednesday's game between the Giants and Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco Giants Lineup in Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Wade RF

Belt 1B

Longoria 3B

Pederson DH

Yastrzemski CF

Estrada 2B

Crawford SS

Gonzalez LF

Bart C

"One more for the road." - @ SF Giants

Evan plays third base for the Giants and bats and throws right. In the last week of March 2022, Evan Longoria underwent surgery on his right index finger and was out of action for six weeks.

"The Giants say Evan Longoria will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a ligament in his right index finger. His prognosis will be determined following surgery but the expectation is the finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days. A blow to a lineup that needs his RH bat." -@ Alex Pavlovic

Longoria has finally returned from the injured list and made his MLB '22 debut yesterday. Meanwhile, Giants have placed Longoria's teammate, Jake McGee, on the 15-day injured list due to lower back pain.

"The Giants have activated Evan Longoria and placed Jake McGee placed on the 15-day IL with lower back tightness." - @ Andrew Baggarly

San Francisco Giants third baseman Eva Longoria's performance in Giants versus Colorado Rockies game

Evan Longoria is a San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants game.

Longoria was a Giants sensation last season until he sustained a shoulder injury after colliding with Brandon Crawford in a game between the Giants and the Chicago Cubs. Having 6,834 career at-bats, 1,818 hits, 317 home runs, 1,089 RBIs, and 961 runs scored, Longoria was overdue for this season's debut. After back-to-back injuries, Longoria is certainly more injury prone and past his career peak. He went five at-bats in Wednesday's game without getting a hit. Nevertheless, his return from the injured list is great news for the Giants as the MLB team is counting on him to handle key defensive positions in the infield.

