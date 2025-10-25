“Proudest parents in the world”: Fans react to Trey Yesavage’s priceless family moment after striking out Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1

Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Trey Yesavage had his World Series moment in his first start in the Fall Classic on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.Yesavage, who is the youngest pitcher in the World Series this year, faced off against three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to start the game. After Ohtani worked the pitch count to 2-2, the Blue Jays rookie struck him out with a spitter.Yesavage's family at the Rogers Centre was pumped after he struck out the Dodgers phenom.Fans reacted to the Yesavage's family being pumped after his strong start to the game.&quot;They have to be the proudest parents in the world right now!! 😍😍😍&quot;Hedgey @PDidfandangoLINKThey have to be the proudest parents in the world right now!! 😍😍😍&quot;I’m so stoked for this kid. Fully invested here 😂&quot;MB @melbas100LINKI’m so stoked for this kid. Fully invested here 😂&quot;22 year 22-year-old starting in the WS also being this good. W parents!&quot;M @STERSYYLINK22 year old starting in the WS also being this good. W parents!&quot;This is what it’s all about.&quot;Ryan @Ryan_HerridgeLINKThis is what it’s all about&quot;What a Reaction from his Family,&quot;Surya Prathap 🤩 @suryaprathapMSDLINKWhat a Reaction from his Family&quot;What a moment though… 22 years old and your first strikeout in the WS is Shohei Ohtani.&quot;Realistic Yankee Fan(Certified Boone hater) @beefst_bigLINKWhat a moment though… 22 years old and your first strikeout in the WS is Shohei OhtaniHe retired former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on grounders to pitch a scoreless first inning. While the rookie wasn't at his best, he went four innings and allowed four hits, conceding two earned runs while striking out five and walking three.Blue Jays ace Trey Yesavage reflects on historic World Series start against DodgersTrey Yesavage became the youngest pitcher to start in the World Series opener in more than 70 years. The 22-year-old reflected on his historic outing after the Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the series with an 11-4 win.“It was an insane experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Yesavage said. “I wish personally I could have done a little bit better, but that’s why this is a team sport, and we have nine other guys on the field.”The Blue Jays rookie acknowledged that he didn't have as much control on Monday as he would've liked.“Didn’t have as much of a feel for it as I have in previous starts,” Yesavage said.The Blue Jays trailed 2-0 after three innings, but a two-run home run from Daulton Varsho in the fourth inning tied the game. The home team blew the game open with a nine-run onslaught in the sixth inning.