  • "Punking manager on national TV"; "Such a disrespect" - Fans fume as Max Scherzer yells at John Schneider again and barrels over pitching coach

"Punking manager on national TV"; "Such a disrespect" - Fans fume as Max Scherzer yells at John Schneider again and barrels over pitching coach

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:42 GMT
American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Four - Source: Getty
Max Scherzer sounded off on his manager John Schneider during a mound visit (Source: Getty Images)

Max Scherzer led the Toronto Blue Jays to an emphatic 8-2 win on Sunday as they levelled the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners after four games. In 5.2 innings pitched, the 41-year-old earned two runs, on three hits and four walks, and struck out five.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Scherzer gave up a leadoff single to Dominic Canzone. He got the next two outs, but before he faced Randy Arozarena, his manager, John Schneider, came out for a mound visit. The three-time Cy Young winner refused to be taken off and struck out Arozarena to end the innings.

As he walked back to the dugout, a pumped up Scherzer shouted at Schneider, who was on the top step, and went behind to take his seat. Fans on X felt that the Blue Jays pitcher went out of line and disrespected his skipper.

Here are a few reactions:

"That is such a bad move such a disrespect just awful from Max," a fan said.
"Punking his manager on national TV," another fan observed.
"I’m tired of this act honestly," another fan said.
"The guy is a giant a**hole but people tolerate it because he can do just what he did," a fan wrote.
"Scherzer gets the HOF strike zone he shouldn’t be barking," another fan wrote.
"Pushing his staff in the dugout and aggressively yelling at his manager is so unprofessional. Guy needs anger management," a fan opined.
Earlier, after striking out Mariners' Cal Raleigh to end the third innings, an adrenalized Max Schezer seemed to shove Pete Walker, Toronto's pitching coach.

Scherzer's selection as the Blue Jays' starter for the game raised a few eyebrows. The veteran had recorded a 9.00 ERA in his final six regular-season starts. On Thursday, he didn't have a good beginning, walking two batters in the first inning and earning a solo home run by Josh Naylor in the next frame.

But the eight-time All-Star breezed through the next few innings before clocking out at 87 pitches and leaving a runner on base in the fifth on a two-out walk.

John Schneider opens up on mound visit with Max Scherzer

During the postgame press conference, John Schneider reflected back upon his heated moment with Scherzer. The 45-year-old expected that sentiment coming out of his starter.

“I've been waiting for that moment.... It was great, I thought he was gonna kill me, it was great,” Schneider said. “He locked eyes with me, both colors, as I walked out.”
The Blue Jays would look to take the series lead on Friday, in the final game at T-Mobile Park, before the series heads back to Toronto for Games 6 and 7.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
