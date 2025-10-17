"Punking manager on national TV"; "Such a disrespect" - Fans fume as Max Scherzer yells at John Schneider again and barrels over pitching coach

Max Scherzer led the Toronto Blue Jays to an emphatic 8-2 win on Sunday as they levelled the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners after four games. In 5.2 innings pitched, the 41-year-old earned two runs, on three hits and four walks, and struck out five. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Scherzer gave up a leadoff single to Dominic Canzone. He got the next two outs, but before he faced Randy Arozarena, his manager, John Schneider, came out for a mound visit. The three-time Cy Young winner refused to be taken off and struck out Arozarena to end the innings.As he walked back to the dugout, a pumped up Scherzer shouted at Schneider, who was on the top step, and went behind to take his seat. Fans on X felt that the Blue Jays pitcher went out of line and disrespected his skipper. Here are a few reactions:&quot;That is such a bad move such a disrespect just awful from Max,&quot; a fan said.planetHood @HamtherealLINK@JomboyMedia That is such a bad move such a disrespect just awful from max&quot;Punking his manager on national TV,&quot; another fan observed.Paul Rydberg @pmrydbergLINK@JomboyMedia Punking his manager on national tv&quot;I’m tired of this act honestly,&quot; another fan said.Get It Together @TimeTo_Grow_UpLINK@JomboyMedia I’m tired of this act honestly&quot;The guy is a giant a**hole but people tolerate it because he can do just what he did,&quot; a fan wrote.MJ. Knoll @MJKnowl24LINK@JomboyMedia The guy is a giant a**hole but people tolerate it because he can do just what he did.&quot;Scherzer gets the HOF strike zone he shouldn’t be barking,&quot; another fan wrote.Matt @mungofishingLINK@JomboyMedia Scherzer gets the HOF strike zone he shouldn’t be barking&quot;Pushing his staff in the dugout and aggressively yelling at his manager is so unprofessional. Guy needs anger management,&quot; a fan opined.Roger Roger @stinginroger0LINK@JomboyMedia What a f**kin clown. People are praising this guy? Who gives a s**t if he’s a veteran. Pushing his staff in the dugout and aggressively yelling at his manager is so unprofessional. Guy needs anger management.Earlier, after striking out Mariners' Cal Raleigh to end the third innings, an adrenalized Max Schezer seemed to shove Pete Walker, Toronto's pitching coach.Scherzer's selection as the Blue Jays' starter for the game raised a few eyebrows. The veteran had recorded a 9.00 ERA in his final six regular-season starts. On Thursday, he didn't have a good beginning, walking two batters in the first inning and earning a solo home run by Josh Naylor in the next frame.But the eight-time All-Star breezed through the next few innings before clocking out at 87 pitches and leaving a runner on base in the fifth on a two-out walk. John Schneider opens up on mound visit with Max ScherzerDuring the postgame press conference, John Schneider reflected back upon his heated moment with Scherzer. The 45-year-old expected that sentiment coming out of his starter.“I've been waiting for that moment.... It was great, I thought he was gonna kill me, it was great,” Schneider said. “He locked eyes with me, both colors, as I walked out.”MLB Network @MLBNetworkLINKJohn Schneider on his 5th inning mound visit with Max Scherzer: “I've been waiting for that moment... It was awesome, I thought he was going to kill me. It was great.”The Blue Jays would look to take the series lead on Friday, in the final game at T-Mobile Park, before the series heads back to Toronto for Games 6 and 7.