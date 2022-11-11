New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter recently appeared on an episode of "Drink Champs" with rapper N.O.R.E. and Miami-based record label executive DJ EFN. On the show, Jeter opened up about having to wait for a suitable partner during his storied MLB career.

When the New York-based rapper N.O.R.E. asked whether the HOFer intentionally waited to tie the knot until his career was over, Derek responded by saying:

“Purposely waited? I didn’t meet the right woman."

He explained how he admired his fellow teammates bringing their families to the MLB games.

Deep down, he wanted to settle down but was too focused on his MLB career. Even if he had opted to get hitched and have kids, he couldn't have devoted proper time to them because of his busy schedule prior to his retirement in 2014.

“I’ve always had a great deal of admiration and somewhat — I don’t want to say jealousy because you’re not jealous of other people — but people brought their kids in the clubhouse and on the field."

"I just knew that I was way too selfish during my career. It was all about me, and it wouldn’t be fair to my significant other or kids."

"The 5x World Series Champion talks about how he spent his entire 20-year career with the NY Yankees. He also shares stories of the 1998 Yankees, his relationship with A-Rod, being inducted into the HOF and much much more!" - Revolt

After dating for four years, Derek Jeter exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend, Hannah Davis, on July 9, 2016. Ever since, the celebrity pair have welcomed three daughters together, Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 11 months.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - @Derek Jeter

Derek has always stayed away from controversies and scandals. However, it is lovely to see him open up like never before. MLB fans enjoy hearing the perspectives from the horse's mouth.

Derek Jeter also addressed his relationship with Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

Apart from speaking about his marriage and kids, Yankees star Derek Jeter also spoke about his relationship with MLB star and fellow ex-teammate Alex Rodriguez on the same episode of "Drink Champs."

Once upon a time, in the late 1990s, Derek and Alex were close pals. However, things took a rough turn after Alex took a dig at Jeter in a controversial Esquire interview in 2001 by saying:

"Jeter's been blessed with great talent around him. He's never had to lead. He can just go and play and have fun. And he hits second—that's totally different than third and fourth in a lineup. You go into New York, you wanna stop Bernie and O'Neill. You never say, Don't let Derek beat you. He's never your concern."

Things were still amicable, but Alex's once again made a derogatory remark about Derek on an ESPN radio show conversation with Dan Patrick.

When Dan Patrick questioned A-Rod about his opinion about Jeter's contract, Alex replied saying:

“There’s not one thing he does better than me.”

That's it! It was the last nail in the coffin. Alex's statement completely fractured Jeter and Rodriguez's friendship.

Addressing these decade-long controversy, Derek Jeter spoke up on the episode of "Drink Champs" with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Jeter explained:

"Everyone made such a big deal out of our relationship because of things that were said in the media. This was 20 years ago pretty much. That’s why, in the documentary, I wanted people to know how I felt at the time. A lot of things in life have happened since then. It’s over. I don’t feel that way anymore.”

He continued:

“I’m like, ‘Where’s this coming from?’ But once again, we were 20-something years old. Now, it’s, ‘I don’t care.’

After 21 years, it seems like Derek Jeter has moved on from the incident and reconciled his differences with Alex.

Poll : 0 votes