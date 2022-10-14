"Putting on a defensive clinic", "Best 2nd baseman in baseball" - Houston Astros fans amazed by unbelievable Jeter-esque throw by Jose Altuve to rob Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez of a base hit

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros made an unbelievable play to rob the Seattle Mariners' rookie All-Star, Julio Rodriguez, of a base hit. Altuve channeled his inner Derek Jeter, copying the legend's famous jump throw.

With two outs and a man on second, Rodriguez drilled the ball past the pitcher's mound to the other side of second base. Jose Altuve backhanded the grounder and quickly threw it to first to rob Rodriguez. The play was incredible given how fast Julio Rodriguez is.

MLB @MLB WOW! Jose Altuve with the jump throw! WOW! Jose Altuve with the jump throw! https://t.co/NOenYs0XJz

Altuve saved a potential run from scoring and got the Astros out of the inning. Given how important each run is in the postseason, this play could end up saving the game for Houston.

The play had fans going out of their minds. They're used to Altuve doing incredible things with his bat, not so much with his arm.

"Altuve putting on a defensive clinic!" cheered one fan.

"Best 2nd baseman in baseball," said another fan.

𝖩𝗂𝗆𝗆𝗒 @_Morra50_ @MLB Thinks he's Jeter now? First person I thought of. @MLB Thinks he's Jeter now? First person I thought of.

Some fans believe this play solidifies him as the best second baseman in the league. Altuve has definitely been paying like that this year. He had a .300 batting average in the rauglar season that ranked him 11th in all of baseball.

Other fans mentioned how much they enjoyed the reaction from Julio Rodriguez. He looks like he's out there having the time of his life no matter the situation. Rodriguez won't let the seriousness of the postseason stop him from having fun out there.

A Houston Astros win in game two could spell disaster for the Seattle Mariners

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game 2

The Houston Astros could put the Seattle Mariners backs up against the wall with a win in game two. They took the win in game one and lead the series 1-0. A win on Thursday would force the Mariners into an elimination game in game three.

With the series heading to Seattle for game three, a win could provide some breathing room for Houston. It will be packed in Seattle and the crowd will be going crazy. It could provide for a tough environment to play in. The series could quickly turn in the favor of the Mariners in Seattle.

Going into Seattle with a series tie could be disastrous for the Astros. They can't let the momentum shift to the Mariners going into game three. They need to keep all the momentum they have and end the series in Seattle.

