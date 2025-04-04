Radio host blasts Juan Soto's antics at home plate after striking out

While Juan Soto has become a standout performer for the New York Mets, radio host Brandon Tierney has blasted Soto for acknowledging the pitcher after striking out.

The 26-year-old was the hottest free agent over the offseason, leading to a record-breaking 15-year $765 million contract with the Mets in December. Since then, the team has had mixed results while Soto has continued to acknowledge pitchers every time one strikes him out.

Some view acknowledging a pitcher after striking out as a gesture of respect, while others see it as arrogance. In the case of Soto doing it this season, Tierney claims the latter (via WFAN Radio):

"Dude, it's a little much. ... It's not surprising that someone got you out. You're not Rod Carew hitting .360."

Since joining the Mets, Juan Soto has had a slow start to the season. However, he has shown plenty of promise and is looking like he's hitting his stride. Over the first six games of the season, the slugger has a .238 average with a home run and two RBI in 21 at bats.

Juan Soto started his MLB career with Washington Nationals in 2018 and caught the attention of the league with his hitting prowess at a young age. He helped the Nationals to a World Series title the next year, cementing his reputation as one of the best hitters in the major leagues. His time with the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees furthered his reputation, leading to a record deal with the Mets.

Juan Soto eager to see Sandy Alcantara join the Mets

The latest rumors suggest that the New York Mets are exploring the possibility of trading for former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara this season.

It remains to be seen if the rebuilding Miami Marlins will go for it or not, but Juan Soto is eager to see it happen. Speaking to Mike Puma of The New York Post recently, Soto said:

“It would be one of the best trades that we could have. I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge.”

Despite bolstering their starting rotation over the winter, the Mets will look to use another arm to strengthen it even further.

Alcantara is returning from a rehab season in 2024 and looks to be back in full health now. If the Mets lure him over, it would be a huge boost to their World Series aspirations this year.

