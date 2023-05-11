Now with a record of 29-9, the Tampa Bay Rays are the undisputed top dogs of the 2023 MLB season. From hitting, to fielding to pitching, the team has found a way to get it done.

After tying the record for the best start to the season, manager Kevin Cash's club has refused to take their collective feet off of the gas pedal. The team currently leads the MLB in runs, home runs, RBIs, and batting average.

Moreover, the pitching staff has only allowed 116 runs over the course of 38 games so far, giving the Tampa Bay Rays the lowest runs allowed figure by a significant margin. After finishing third place in the AL East on account of a 86-76 record last year, many can do nothing else but marvel at this team's sudden success.

On a recent appearance on his WFAN Sports Radio show, host Evan Roberts doubled down on his recent remarks that he believes the Tampa Bay Rays is cheating.

"I am just being honest about my curiosities about Rays. I'm just calling as it is. I didn't realize the entire city of Tampa would be offended. Look at all those c***py players and how they're all having amazing years. They have a lot of guys on their team that all of a sudden are putting up crazy numbers." - Evan Roberts

Evans pointed out that several players on the Tampa Bay Rays are having significantly better seasons than they have had in the past. Wander Franco, for example, hit .277/.328/.417 in 83 games last year. In 2023, the Dominican infielder has already put up .310/.369/.552, depicting a significant improvement.

Randy Arozarena, who captured the hearts and minds of countless fans during his play for Team Mexico at the recent World Baseball Classic, has seen a similar boost to his stats. After hitting .263/.327/.445 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs last season, the Cuban defector is slashing .319/.394/.570, and is on pace to set personal records in both home runs and RBIs.

Evans, a known New York Yankees fan, may be slightly sour. His team has seen themselves slide to the bottom of the AL East. The Yankees, who won 99 games last season, have not finished a season at the bottom of the AL East in over 30 years.

The Tampa Bay Rays have nowhere to go but up

Whatever the secret mixture is, the Tampa Bay Rays are winning left right and centre. Roberts' comments ruffled more than a few Rays' fans with his comments. The Rays will kick off a four-game series against the New York Yankees this week, before crossing over to Queens to take on the New York Mets next weekend.

