Radio host rips New York Yankees for cheaping out: "I knew for a fact...They were gonna go to the clearance rack and sign a bunch of bargain bin guys"

The New York Yankees are arguably the most widely recognized sports franchise on the face of the planet. As such, the team also boasts one of the most highly skilled lineups in any pro sport.

The raw skills of this lineup were on full display last season. The Yankees led the MLB in home runs, thanks in large part to outfielder Aaron Judge's 62-home run performance. Additionally, the team posted the third-lowest ERA in baseball in 2022.

However, a pre-season push to sign some notably less high-profile players now has pundits questioning if New York is getting the best value out of its lineup.

Ahead of the New York Yankees' series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, popular WFAN radio host Keith McPherson accused them of fielding several players he called "bargain bin" deals.

"'I knew for a fact...they were gonna go to the clearance rack and sign a bunch of bargain bin guys' Keith says the Yankees "bargain bin" shopping is already hurting them:" - WFAN Sports Radio

Two of the players who fell victim to McPherson's cruel aphorism were outfielders Franchy Cordero and Willie Calhoun. Both Cordero and Calhoun were on either side of Aaron Judge, the center fielder, and hit fifth and seventh respectively.

Both players are widely considered to be recent additions to the lineup to offset outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks, 33, has been a regular on the Yankees since the 2016 season.

However, after he hit just .216 with eight home runs last season, New York Yankees fans clearly wanted a replacement. Hicks, though, still has three seasons left on his seven-year, $70 million contract.

Franchy Cordero signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees on opening day. The Dominican utility man hit his first home run as a Yankee against the Baltimore Orioles on April 6.

Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A on April 8. The former Texas Rangers left fielder has never played in an entire MLB season. In his piece, McPherson questioned why a career .240 hitter was selected to bat in the No. 5 spot in the Yankees lineup.

“Willie Calhoun deserves a shot because of what he did in spring training, but does he deserve a shot this early, at DH, batting fifth behind Stanton?” - Keith McPherson

Despite having some "bargain bin" players, the New York Yankees still boast a formidable lineup

As manager Aaron Boone knows better than anyone, the New York Yankees have not had the most ideal of starts to the year. In addition to Hicks' deposement, outfielder Harrison Bader has also started the season on the IL.

Perhaps these cost-efficient players are just a means to an interim squad while the real talent focuses on getting healthy. The Yankees are currently 7-4 after their first 11 games of the 2023 MLB season.

