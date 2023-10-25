Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has come under fire following the NLCS Game 7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Many believed the team would get through the series easily, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Arizona proved to the better team, leading to Thomson getting ripped for his bullpen management.

The Phillies went up 2-0 in the series and held leads in Games 3 and 4, but lost both. They also had the advantage in Game 7, played at Citizens Bank Park in front of a wild Phillies crowd.

Philadelphia radio host Joe DeCamara believes the series was over after Rob Thomson brought in Craig Kimbrel in Game 4.

"I think it is amongst the worst coaching or managerial decisions I've ever seen by a Philadelphia coach. I thought it was the premiere moment, the moment of the series where I thought the Phillies lost series." said Joe DeCamara

Up 5-3 in the eighth inning, Kimbrel came in to shut the door, however, Alek Thomas delivered a pinch-hit two-run home run to tie the game up. Later, Gabriel Moreno delivered an RBI to walk it off.

This took the sails out of Philadelphia's ship. It is hard to be confident when you are unsure how your high-leverage bullpen guys will do.

Rob Thomson and the Phillies have their work cut out for them in 2024

It is heartbreaking to be one game away from the World Series and seeing your season end. Arizona resembles the Phillies team from last season. Both came into the postseason with the worst record and did not let that stop them. In the postseason, it is all about getting hot at the right time.

Rob Thomson will have his work cut out for him in the offseason. Slugger Rhys Hoskins and pitcher Aaron Nola are set to hit free agency. Both stars have spoken to the media about their desire to return for the 2024 season.

Nola and the front office were far apart on contract negotiations prior to 2023, and he has emerged as a top target. Hoskins would have been a top target, but he tore his ACL in spring training and missed the entire season.

It will be interesting to see if the team can retain both of these players.