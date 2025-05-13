Rafael Devers under fire as former CY Young winner questions his commitment to Red Sox

Rafael Devers has been one of the best hitting infielders in baseball throughout his MLB career. The long-time member of the Boston Red Sox cemented himself as a focal point of the lineup thanks to his ability to rack up hits and help his club with the bat in his hand.

Despite his contributions towards the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series title and his 3 All-Star selections, things between Rafael Devers and the club might be at an all-time low. Issues between Devers and the Red Sox emerged this offseason when the team brought in Alex Bregman, raising questions about Devers' future at third base and a potential shift to DH.

Now with Triston Casas ruled out for the season, Rafael Devers has stated that he is not interested in taking over as the team's first base for the remainder of the year. This has once again led to questions about his commitment to the team, something that former Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy took issue with on the latest episode of MLB NOW.

Jake Peavy believes that the 28-year-old should be more focused on the success of the team as opposed to his own interests. Since pushing back on the notion of moving to first base, trade rumors naturally began to swirl, however, Peavy explained how he would be reluctant to trade for such as sizable contract for a player who puts himself ahead of the team.

"I would be hesitant to take on this, like you said, hit only with this attitude. I need a team first attitude... When you give a guy this money, you expect him to care about Boston and the team first, but it's not what we've seen here with Raffy," Peavy explained.

Although the constant position change requests is something that Rafael Devers spoke about as being difficult for a player, Peavy cited Xander Bogaerts and Bryce Harper as examples of those who have successfully transitioned to a new positioned when asked by their teams.

"I would just urge Raffy act like you care a little bit more about the team in these interviews. I've got to have a team leader, someone I've invested in for nine years, act like he cares about the team over himself first," Peavy continued.

Rafael Devers trade rumors continue to heat up following his comments about first base

As was the case when Rafael Devers was reluctant to move from third base to the designated hitter, trade rumors have picked up again following his first base comments. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, he believes that it would not be a "far-fetched" idea that the Red Sox could look to deal him at some point.

Devers is in the 3rd year of his 10-year, $313,500,000 deal, which will keep him under contract until 2034. It might add a layer of difficulty to find a club to take on such a financial commitment, however, clubs such as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets have been a few of the teams linked to the superstar.

