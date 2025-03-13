Rafael Devers gives blunt take on openness to switch positions for Red Sox amid Alex Bregman drama

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has been in the headlines this spring after his club signed 2024 Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman. Devers immediately came out to defend himself and state his desire to remain at third base in 2025.

Ad

This has been much of what has surrounded Boston during an otherwise solid off-season and spring training. The club has put itself in a position to see success, but it must figure out who is playing where when the season kicks off.

Devers recently stated that he spoke with management about the situation. While the conversations were private, he did say that he would be okay if the team decided to use him as the designated hitter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems as if all the blurbs that Devers was not being a good teammate changed his attitude. All in all, he wants the best for his team, and if that means moving positions, then that will be the case.

So far, Devers has not appeared in a spring training game. He was scheduled to make his spring debut Tuesday or Wednesday, but that has now been pushed back to Saturday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His debut has been pushed back due to a shoulder injury. That injury alone could have made his decision easier, as Bregman is coming into the season fully healthy and ready to go.

The Red Sox get a clearer vision with Rafael Devers okaying a move to DH

Boston Red Sox - Rafael Devers (Photo via IMAGN)

With Rafael Devers okaying a move to DH, the Red Sox now have a better idea of what they can put out there on the field. The timing of this could not be better as Opening Day is just right around the corner.

Ad

While Alex Bregman has taken reps at second, this now opens up third base to be his and his alone. David Hamilton or Vaughn Grissom will now likely take over second base.

First base will likely belong to Triston Casas, while Trevor Story will be the team's shortstop. This leaves an outfield group of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, and Rob Refsnyder.

With the addition of Garrett Crochet, this is a team that could make some noise in the American League East. They have the opportunity to make the postseason for the first time since 2021, when they lost in the ALCS to the Houston Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback