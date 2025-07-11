“Rafael Devers is a grown man” - Giants icon Will Clark’s blunt assessment of DH gets roasted by MLB insider

San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has been in the news since the start of the season when he refused to switch positions in the infield for his former team, the Boston Red Sox, to accommodate Alex Bregman.

The All-Star infielder was part of a shocking trade last month that saw him move to San Francisco. However, Devers continues to be surrounded by controversy.

This week, Giants icon Will Clark revealed that Devers refused to play first base for San Francisco with the Red Sox coming to town to face the NL West team.

"Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he did not come out early, at all. Period, not all. In fact, he didn't even hit on the field," Clark said. "Everybody's like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry, Will. I'm so sorry.'"

"I know what the (expletive) happened," Clark said. "I said, he didn't want to go out and be at first base and be 20 feet in front of their freaking dugout with what went on in Boston, and now he's working with me at first base. He didn't want to have to go through all that (expletive) through the press in the media. So, I completely understand."

While the former third baseman understood why Devers refused to play first base, MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe criticized the way Clark handled the situation. He said on the "Baseball Today" podcast:

"Don't think Devers cares about that at all and it's an interesting dynamic. Obviously, you know, a baseball player is going to respect what Clark has done in the game. You know, a great player, no doubt about it, but you don't want to be talked to like that.

"Rafael Devers is a grown man who can make his own decisions. I guarantee you the next time that they come into contact Devers is not gonna go work with him."

