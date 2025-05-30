"Rafael Devers could never" - Fans slam Red Sox superstar after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s unselfish comments 

With Jazz Chisholm Jr. nearing his return timeline with the New York Yankees, he has agreed to change positions once again. The Bahamian began the year playing second base after Gleyber Torres got sidelined due to injury.

However, with current star players on IL, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he wanted Chisholm to give that flexibility. Much to the team’s convenience, it wasn’t a hard decision for Chisholm to make.

"[Boone] told me he wanted me at third base. He really wanted me at third base. I'm a team guy. I'm here to win a ring. I'm not here to fight over positions," Chisholm said via NJ.com's Max Goodman. "We've got some of the best players in the world on our team...I'm just here to help us win."

However, his comments brought in comparisons from fans to the ongoing Rafael Devers controversy. The Boston Red Sox, earlier in the season, asked Devers to move from third base to DH. With some hiccups, the move was made, and he got comfortable playing as their designated hitter.

Things started to get messy with his teammate Triston Casas getting sidelined with a season-ending injury. The organization once again asked Devers to switch to first base, to which he refused.

This brought many to criticize Devers' attitude towards the team, while some also sympathized with the DH. Following Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s recent comment on versatility, fans started to compare the two players' attitudes on playing on social media.

One fan on X/Twitter said:

“Rafael Devers could never.”

“Devers take notes,” another fan said.

“Unlike a certain player,” another fan pointed out.

“Teaching moment for Devers,” one fan noted.

“Is this a subtle shot at Devers lol,” a fan questioned.

“Shots fired @Devers lol,” one fan commented.

“Someone show this to Rafael Devers,” another fan said.

Chisholm has started his practice at the hot corner in Double-A Somerset. He is expected to be back with the Yankees following a couple more rehab games.

Yankees eagerly waiting for Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return

Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Following the list of star players in the IL, the New York Yankees are eagerly waiting for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be back in the lineup. He’s been out with an oblique injury but is expected to make his return debut soon.

His return to third base was talked through after utility player Oswaldo Cabrera got sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. However, 3B is not an unknown territory for Chisholm. He has played 45 regular-season games at that position before switching to 2B earlier in 2025.

