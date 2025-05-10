Rafael Devers' possible trade destination discussed by MLB analysts

Rafael Devers' comments on first base position have created a media firestorm. The whole incident took place after the Boston Red Sox had to sideline Triston Casas and asked Devers to take over first base.

His comments came under scrutiny as he called off the team’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, in a press conference. On Friday's episode of Talkin' Baseball, MLB analysts Chris Rose and Jake Storiale predicted that a possible trade could be on the horizon for Devers.

"I think he’s going to get traded," Chris Rose said (at 42:31). "You have to remember that Craig Breslow did not sign off on the Rafael Devers extension. And I think he’s going to p*** off Rafael Devers to the point where he says, ‘Well, s*** he’s a $300M DH. … Here we don’t need him.'"

Jake Storiale shared that he believes the Philadelphia Phillies, who have been looking for a third baseman, might be the fit for Devers.

"The Phillies have been looking for that next step to elevate them in this now-crowded NL as they have their core in their early 30s," he said. "This is obviously daydream, I have zero sources, but I don't know. It was my brain just jumped there for no reason this morning and I was like, 'Whoa could both sides love this.'"

Following Devers' comments in the press conference, the MLB world has been split on supporting and opposing his statements.

Earlier this year, the Red Sox asked Devers to switch from third base to designated hitter. Within three months of doing so, he was again asked to change positions to first base.

According to him, the team went back on their word, and he is now unwilling to adjust to a new position again. He directly noted that the team should look for 1B in the market. When asked if he would have a change of mind later, he immediately said “no.”

Trevor Story comments on Rafael Devers - Red Sox chaos

Rafael Devers and Trevor Story [Source: Imagn]

Clubhouse veteran Trevor Story recently commented on Devers’ and the Red Sox’s strained relationship. He noted that things are emotional right now, but it’ll eventually settle down one way or the other.

“We’re all adults here and everyone can have their own opinion,” Trevor Story said. “Raffy expressed that. I think, obviously, he felt a little frustrated with the way things were handled.”

Currently, the team's focus remains on winning games, and that mindset has not changed at all. The Red Sox front office even made an unplanned visit to Kansas City to talk with Devers.

While the details on their exchange were not revealed, Craig Breslow called it “an honest exchange”. They wanted to sort out this matter before it festered any longer and created further damage.

