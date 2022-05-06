"Rams in the house" - Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Los Angeles Rams in celebration of Super Bowl LVI victory, Cooper Kupp gets to throw the first pitch before the game

On Tuesday, prior to the Dodgers versus Giants game, the Los Angeles Dodgers warmly welcomed the NFL's Los Angeles Rams to Dodger Stadium to commemorate their Super Bowl LVI victory. Not only did the Los Angeles Rams players visit the Dodgers' home ground, but they also brought the Vince Lombardi Trophy along with them. The Los Angeles Rams' strong safety Nick Scott, running back Cam Akers, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were present at the Dodgers Stadium on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick, Cam, and Cooper were seen sharing a lovely camaraderie with the Dodgers and posing for a slew of photos. The sheer happiness of winning Super Bowl LVI 23-20 and beating the Cincinnati Bengals was evident on the three NFL players' faces.

The Rams, based in Los Angeles, have won two NFL titles (1945 and 1951) and two Super Bowls (2000 and 2022).

Cooper Kupp, the Super Bowl MVP, was allowed to throw out the first pitch, which is a long-standing baseball tradition. In a ceremonial first pitch, the chief guests are given the honor of tossing a ball to signal the conclusion of the pregame festivities and the beginning of the game.

The Los Angeles Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions, acknowledged the host and posted sneak-peeks from the event at Dodgers Stadium on their official Twitter account. The carousel post on Twitter was captioned, "Take us out to the ball game!"

Los Angeles Dodgers standings in MLB Season 2022

Divisional Round - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

The Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants have long been historical rivalries. Currently, the Dodgers lead the National League West with 16 wins and seven defeats after an overwhelming 9-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

On the other hand, the Giants are in fourth place in the National League West with 14 wins and 10 losses. In the NL West, the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies are currently second and third.

Next, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs on May 6 at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

