Randal Grichuk gaining trade interest as D-backs weigh moves for right-handed power

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk is garnering interest from across the league as a potential platoon or fourth outfielder option. His ability to hit left-handed pitching and deliver clutch extra-base hits makes him an ideal fit for teams needing power depth off the bench or a temporary starting solution due to injury.

Teams like the Cleveland Guardians, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, searching for a right-handed bat and outfield depth, have been linked to Grichuk.

The Diamondbacks have low chances of making it to the postseason, potentially making them sellers at the deadline. Their best interests lie in seeking out trade options for players not under team control beyond this season. Grichuk is one of them since his contract expires after this season.

His one-year, $5 million contract (with a mutual 2026 option) and steady production, hitting .242, position him as an attractive option for contending teams. MLB insider Jon Heyman has named Grichuk as a trade option for the team, among others.

Meanwhile, the D-backs, who are reportedly prioritizing young, controllable pitching at this year’s trade deadline, stand a chance to secure one or two high-upside arms, possibly at the Double-A or Triple-A level.

Talking about the approach the Diamondbacks would take for this year's trade deadline, general manager Mike Hazen said:

“Once we get through the draft, I’ll have to think about that a little more. I still don’t think there are a lot of trades happening (two weeks before the deadline) where people feel satisfied with what they would get, anyway. We’re going to continue to have conversations.”

Hazen also admitted there's a reason he's fielding a lot of calls from the buyers, suggesting they are not seen as contenders in the second half. The team is below .500 (47-50) and is 5.5 games behind the final NL Wild Card spot.

Randal Grichuk's performances lately have garnered interest

Before the All-Star break, Randal Grichuk had a multi-homer game against the Los Angeles Angels. He launched a two-run homer in the second inning on July 11 and followed it up with a two-homer.

Earlier in July, Grichuk also homered during a dominant 8-2 victory over the Giants. His double and solo shot helped Arizona win, which included a strong outing from pitcher Zac Gallen.

It remains to be seen if Randal Grichuk gets traded ahead of the deadline.

