Randal Grichuk’s wife Victoria drops 4-word response to his $5,000,000 Diamondbacks return

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk for the 2025 season after agreeing on a one-year deal for a guaranteed $5 million and incentives on Tuesday.

Grichuk's contract also has a mutual option for an additional year. The former Colorado Rockies outfielder's wife Victoria reacted to his reunion with the Diamondbacks with an Instagram post.

"Year of the SNAKE," Victoria caption her Instagram story with a four-word message.

(Image source - Instagram)

Randal and Victoria reportedly met in 2012 and have been together since 2013, tying the knot in November 2020. Victoria has a special connection with the team as she graduated from Arizona State University and is a former Miss Arizona.

The duo welcomed their first child, a son, Vincent Alexander in March 2023. They added another member to the family with the birth of daughter Summer Joy in November 2024.

Randal Grichuk had signed a similar one-year deal before the start of the 2024 season in February but after a resurgent year, he turned down a mutual option for the 2025 season to become a free agent.

He was linked to a move to San Francisco earlier in the offseason, with rumors of the Giants reportedly looking to upgrade their offense by adding Grichuk, who was especially efficient against left-handed pitchers.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen happy to have Randal Grichuk back in Arizona

Randal Grichuk slashed 291/.348/.528 with 12 home runs with the Diamondbacks last year, His productivity at the plate with a 2.2 bWAR made the team re-sign the veteran slugger.

“[We've] been staying in touch the whole offseason, [and] this was a natural fit for our team,” D-backs GM Mike Hazen said after Grichuk's one-year deal. “We are happy to have him back. He was a major piece to what we did last year offensively. I know we’ve lost a little bit of firepower in the home run department.

"He certainly adds that back for us, especially against lefties. But he played really well for us down the stretch in all phases. I think it continues to build out the depth of the roster for us.”

It'll be interesting to see how the Diamondbacks try to utilize the veteran slugger who had a platoon role in the outfield and excelled as a designated hitter against left-handed pitching, boasting an impressive .914 OPS.

