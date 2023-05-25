Randal Grichuk Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for outfielder pending free agency

Many across the MLB expect the Colorado Rockies to be sellers this season with the likes of Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron among the top candidates to be moved. Grichuk is one of the favorites to be traded to a new team considering his track record, affordable contract, and pending free agency.

The 31-year-old outfielder from Rosenberg, Texas has been solid for the Rockies so far this season after opening the year on the IL. In 18 games this season, Grichuk has an excellent .324 batting average while also hitting a home run and racking up 7 RBIs.

Considering the current rebuilding state of the Colorado Rockies, Randal Grichuk seems like an obvious choice to be traded to a contender before the trade deadline. The veteran outfielder is in the final year of his contract, meaning teams could acquire the slugger as a rental instead of a long-term commitment, which could expand the list of trade destinations.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Grichuk if the Colorado Rockies elect to move him before the trade deadline.

#1 - The Minnesota Twins could look to Randal Grichuk for outfield depth

Nearly two months into the 2023 campaign, the Minnesota Twins find themselves atop the American League Central Division with a 26-24 record, only 2.5 games ahead of the Detroit Tigers. If the Twins hope to continue their pursuit of the division crown, they will likely need to add to their current roster, which is where Randal Grichuk comes in.

mlb shitpost bot @mlbshitpostbot If I was the GM of the Minnesota Twins for a day, I would trade for Randal Grichuk. If I was the GM of the Minnesota Twins for a day, I would trade for Randal Grichuk.

"If I was the GM of the Minnesota Twins for a day, I would trade for Randal Grichuk." - @mlbshitpostbot

The Twins are currently without several key players due to various injuries, including Joey Gallo, Max Kepler, and now potentially Carlos Correa. Grichuk could not only add depth to their outfield but step in as a solid option at DH.

#2 - The Texas Rangers could add Grichuk's power bat to their outfield

The Texas Rangers are currently enjoying an All-Star season from Adolis Garcia, however, the rest of the outfield core leaves something to be desired. Grichuk would be seen as an upgrade over the likes of Robbie Grossman and Travis Janikowski.

If the Rangers continue their quest to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, it would be unsurprising if they weren't aggressive at the trade deadline.

#3 - The Houston Astros could be an interesting landing spot for the veteran

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros could be an intriguing landing spot for Randal Grichuk. Not only would he join one of the strongest teams in the MLB, but he should be able to carve himself a valuable role in their lineup.

⚾️🏆🏆EL 2XCampeon 🏆🏆⚾️ @HTrollXico713 Astros need to get Rockies OF Randal grichuk,imo.. Astros need to get Rockies OF Randal grichuk,imo..

"Astros need to get Rockies OF Randal grichuk,IMO.." - @HTrollXico713

Similar to Trey Mancini last season, Grichuk could provide the Astros with a proven bat and outfield flexibility. Depending on the health of the team's aging veterans such as Michael Brantley and Jose Abreu, Grichuk could become more of an essential addition than one of luxury.

Poll : Should the Rockies trade Randal Grichuk? 100% They should hold him and re-sign him 1 votes