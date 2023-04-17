Randy Arozarena contract: What is the Mexican superstar's salary with the Tampa Bay Rays?

Randy Arozarena is one of the best players for the Tampa Bay Rays. He recently made history with the Mexican national baseball team at the World Baseball Classic. An interesting topic of discussion is his contract and salary with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Randy Arozarena has signed a new contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. It is a one-year contract worth $4,150,000. As per the deal, Arozarena's updated salary will be $4,150,000. The new contract enables Arozarena to play for the Rays till 2024. The outfielder reached an agreement with the Rays to avoid arbitration. His contract was initially set at $716,000.

Randy Arozarena is the first-ever Rays player to hit more than 20 home runs, steal over 30 bases, and hit over 30 doubles in one season.

He is also among 2% of the young players getting an additional year of arbitration eligibility, also called a Super Two Player because he was called up early in his rookie season.

He is expected to honor his deal with the days and prove his worth to the team in more games to come.

Randy Arozarena's MLB career

Randy Arozarean Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays game

Randy Arozarena is one of the best young players in the world of baseball. He is slowly making a name for himself while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and the ALCS MVP in 2020.

Arozarena has developed a batting average of .271 and scored 51 home runs. Furthermore, he has 60 stolen bases and has batted for 186 runs. It is expected that this young pitcher will continue to mesmerize the viewers and his teammates with his performances in the future.

