Shohei Ohtani's landmark LA Dodgers deal has created quite a buzz in the baseball world. In the wake of his arrival, several other players have been linked with a move to Los Angeles with Rays Randy Arozarena getting his name thrown in the rumor mill after a social media post.

Arozarena has been linked with a move away from the Rays and the 2020 ALCS MVP added fuel to the rumours after posting a picture via his Instagram handle. The Rays OF shared a picture from the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, where he posed alongside Japan's Shohei Ohtani.

The Mexican slugger's post has created a stir among MLB fans as they fear that the Dodgers might be boosting their roster further by adding the All-Star outfielder. Almost every other top free agent has been linked with the club after Ohtani's glaring contract details grabbed the baseball world's attention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rays All-Star isn't the only player liked with the Dodgers as Tyler Glasnow has also been liked heavily with a move to Los Angeles. Arozorena's post might hint at something or maybe it's just a little tongue-in-cheek moment from the star outfielder.

Randy Arozarena and several others linked with Dodgers in wake of Shohei Ohtani's deferred contract

Ohtani's contract details caused a huge uproar in the media with the consensus divided on the policy of using massive deferrals. Despite all the criticism, the contract enables the Dodgers to pursue several other mega deals, especially Ohtani's compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

While Arozarena's addition will boost the Dodgers' middle order, Yamamoto has been identified as the prime target to sort out their pitching woes. The Japanese ace is reportedly set to meet the Dodgers, having already met with the Mets, Giants, and the Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.