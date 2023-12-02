Randy Arozarena Trade Update: Multiple teams reach out to the Rays for star outfielder

Randy Arozarena has emerged as a trade candidate early into this young offseason. The Tampa Bay Rays are not actively shopping him, but some teams have shown interest in the star outfielder.

This should come as no surprise, as he had a fantastic 2023 season. He appeared in 151 games and hit .254/.364/.425 with a career-high 23 home runs and 83 RBIs. It was a good enough season for him to appear in his first All-Star game.

Arozarena is a surefire power hitter and is still growing as a player. He would be a great addition to any team looking to add power to their outfield.

The teams that have reached out to the Rays have not been announced, but more teams could show their interest next week. The Winter Meetings occur on Monday in Nashville and are the center of trade and free-agency talks.

Which teams could be interested in Randy Arozarena?

One team that seems to stand out when looking at a possible Randy Arozarena trade is the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are searching for an outfielder this offseason, with Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel being free agents.

However, the Tampa Bay Rays may ask for a lot for Arozarena. It would not be surprising to see them try and land Arizona's top prospect, Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar debuted last season and showed his great defensive capabilities.

Another team that could be seen as showing interest for Arozarena would be the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aside from their rotation, they have a hole in left field that Arozarena would thrive in.

The Dodgers have the players and the money to make it happen. They need somebody who can step up when the lights are the brightest, and Randy Arozarena loves playing under pressure.

La's power duo of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-21 in the postseason last season. Their cold bats were the reason they were down in the NLDS.

While the bulk of their offseason will be focused on strengthening their depleted rotation, it would make sense for them to look for a left fielder. Their championship window is open, and they do not want to see it go to waste.

It will be interesting to watch this story develop. Watch for trade talks for all players to intensify as winter Meetings occur next week.

