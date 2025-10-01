Randy Johnson's daughter Willow drops 1-word reaction to Bryan Battle fight announcement

Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, is an athlete in her own right. Unlike her father, who achieved legend status in baseball, Willow took her skills to good effect on the volleyball court. One of her closest friends in the sports circle is Bryan Battle, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight Tournament. The UFC released Battle from their contract in late August, following which he fought for DBX [Dirty Boxing Championship], and later signed with the PFL [Professional Fighters League].On Wednesday, DBX announced Battle's next fight on the promotion's official Instagram channel.&quot;BREAKING: Bryan Battle is BACK Oct. 30th in the Co-Main Event! 🔥,&quot; the post read. &quot;After making a statement at DBX 3, he’s heading to Nashville for DBX 4, and he’s coming for more blood. His opponent: Nick Kohring, a 13-2 MMA veteran, training with Nate Diaz. He’s coming off a brutal 1st-round KO in BKFC. Expect nothing but fireworks. 💥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRandy Johnson's daughter re-shared this post on her Instagram stories with a one-word caption.&quot;ayeeee,&quot; Willow wrote.Randy Johnson's daughter's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]Battle last competed at DBX 3 on August 29 against Derik de Freitas. He won the fight in just 56 seconds via TKO [Technical Knockout]. Randy Johnson's daughter Willow celebrates her friendship with Bryan BattleOn September 21, Bryan Battle turned 31 years old. Celebrating the occasion, Willow Johnson shared a collage of snaps on her Instagram story. The post showed four different snaps, all featuring Willow and Battle in different poses and locations.&quot;Happy birthday to the GOAT! Have the best birthday ever old man,&quot; she captioned the post.Randy Johnson's daughter's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]Bryan Battle is best known for his stint with the UFC, having recorded seven wins and nine professional fights with only a loss and a No Contest. Despite the impressive record, Battle struggled with making weight. Having already missed weight two times at welterweight, the UFC booked a middleweight fight between Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319. Battle weighed four pounds over, but Ruzibove agreed to a catchweight bout.Nevertheless, the fight didn't materialize, and the promotion parted ways with Battle. DBX roped in Battle in days and gave him a fight in just two weeks.