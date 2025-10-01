  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Randy Johnson's daughter Willow drops 1-word reaction to Bryan Battle fight announcement

Randy Johnson's daughter Willow drops 1-word reaction to Bryan Battle fight announcement

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:43 GMT
Randy Johnson
Randy Johnson's daughter Willow drops 1-word reaction to Bryan Battle fight announcement [Image Source: Getty, Instagram/willowj4]

Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, is an athlete in her own right. Unlike her father, who achieved legend status in baseball, Willow took her skills to good effect on the volleyball court.

Ad

One of her closest friends in the sports circle is Bryan Battle, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight Tournament. The UFC released Battle from their contract in late August, following which he fought for DBX [Dirty Boxing Championship], and later signed with the PFL [Professional Fighters League].

On Wednesday, DBX announced Battle's next fight on the promotion's official Instagram channel.

"BREAKING: Bryan Battle is BACK Oct. 30th in the Co-Main Event! 🔥," the post read. "After making a statement at DBX 3, he’s heading to Nashville for DBX 4, and he’s coming for more blood. His opponent: Nick Kohring, a 13-2 MMA veteran, training with Nate Diaz. He’s coming off a brutal 1st-round KO in BKFC. Expect nothing but fireworks. 💥"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Randy Johnson's daughter re-shared this post on her Instagram stories with a one-word caption.

"ayeeee," Willow wrote.
Randy Johnson&#039;s daughter&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]
Randy Johnson's daughter's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]

Battle last competed at DBX 3 on August 29 against Derik de Freitas. He won the fight in just 56 seconds via TKO [Technical Knockout].

Ad

Randy Johnson's daughter Willow celebrates her friendship with Bryan Battle

On September 21, Bryan Battle turned 31 years old. Celebrating the occasion, Willow Johnson shared a collage of snaps on her Instagram story. The post showed four different snaps, all featuring Willow and Battle in different poses and locations.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT! Have the best birthday ever old man," she captioned the post.
Ad
Randy Johnson&#039;s daughter&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]
Randy Johnson's daughter's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/willowj4]

Bryan Battle is best known for his stint with the UFC, having recorded seven wins and nine professional fights with only a loss and a No Contest. Despite the impressive record, Battle struggled with making weight.

Ad

Having already missed weight two times at welterweight, the UFC booked a middleweight fight between Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319. Battle weighed four pounds over, but Ruzibove agreed to a catchweight bout.

Nevertheless, the fight didn't materialize, and the promotion parted ways with Battle. DBX roped in Battle in days and gave him a fight in just two weeks.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications