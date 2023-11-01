Even though superstar outfielder Adolis Garcia has been ruled out by the Texas Rangers for the remainder of the World Series, he is still impacting his team. The ALCS MVP was removed from the World Series roster on Monday after sustaining a strained oblique, however, his presence is still felt inside the dugout.

"Adolis spoke to the team prior to Game 4. Even out of the lineup, he made an impact."

Prior to Game 4 of the World Series, the injured Adolis Garcia spoke in front of his teammates, something that many players on the rosters felt was special. Although the speech from Garcia before Game 4 remained behind closed doors, many of the players said that it was emotional and inspiring.

One player who knows a thing or two about dealing with injuries is the probable World Series MVP Corey Seager. The veteran shortstop was impressed by his teammate's ability to stand up and rally the club while dealing with his season-ending injury.

"It really fired the guys up' - Corey Seager on Adolis Garcia speech to his Rangers' teammates"

When asked about the speech, Corey Seager was moved by his injured teammate's ability to impact the team without being in the lineup. "He was vulnerable, that's hard to do. To be able to come in, knowing the headspace he's in, not being able to help us and still contribute."

Even though his World Series run has been cut short, Adolis Garcia enjoyed a historic postseason

There is hot and then there is Adolis Garcia. Prior to his oblique injury forcing him out of the playoffs, the Cuban outfielder delivered one of the greatest postseason performances in MLB history. Thanks to the mammoth contributions of Garcia, the Texas Rangers are one win away from winning the first World Series title in franchise history.

"In his first taste of #Postseason baseball, Adolis García put together a record-setting performance."

Garcia's first playoff appearance has been one for the history books. In 15 games during the 2023 MLB Postseason, the hard-hitting outfielder posted a dazzling .323 batting average with a 1.108 OPS, 8 home runs, and 22 RBIs. The 22 RBIs are a new MLB record for the highest total in a single postseason.