The Texas Rangers received some good news involving veteran pitcher Max Scherzer ahead of their ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros. After a recently successful bullpen session, he is ready to take the mound in the series.

The veteran signed a three-year, $130 million with the Mets ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has been sidelined since September 13 with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle. However, he has checked all the boxes and feels healthy enough to compete.

This is huge for the team, as they will need all the help they can get to take down Houston. The Astros are arguably the most complete team left standing in the postseason.

"Ready to go" said Scherzer.

The Rangers already announced that Jordan Montgomery would get the ball in Game 1, and Nathan Eovaldi will likely get the ball in Game 2. This would likely set Max Scherzer up for a Game 3 start.

When he gets on the mound, he will be watched closely. While he likely will not be on a pitch count, manager Bruce Bochy will not hesitate to pull him if he is not feeling right.

Max Scherzer is ready to give the Texas Rangers their first World Series title

Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers are looking to secure their first World Series title in team history. Texas has been to the World Series twice, losing to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

However, they will have their hands full trying to make it there this season. The Houston Astros are playing their best baseball at the right time.

Texas must get to Houston's pitching staff early to give them the best chance in this series. The Astros pride themselves on their starting rotation with Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, and Framber Valdez.

Texas must also get quality starts from their starting rotation. All eyes will be on Jordan Montgomery in Game 1. However, he has solid stats against the Astros throughout his career.

Given how both teams have performed in the postseason thus far, this is shaping to be an exciting series. It will be interesting to see if Texas can keep up its momentum and make a World Series appearance.