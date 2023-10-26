Texas Rangers might have won an intense ALCS showdown against the Houston Astros but they still have Max Scherzer's thumb injury to worry about. Given the impending World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, it will be interesting to see if Scherzer will be available for the most important postseason series.

Apparently, the veteran hurler suffered a cut on his right thumb. However, under the watchful eye of pitching coach Mike Maddux, he threw a bullpen session with a bandage on the cut. Per AP, Max Scherzer discussed his injury and availability in the World Series:

"It's just a cut. I can wear a bandage and throw a bullpen on it. The pain of it, I can pitch through that. That's not the problem. It's just it would get bloody."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The injury will definitely impact his pitching, given different grips on the baseball to deliver changeups, sliders and curveballs. It remains to be seen if he makes it to the World Series roster and wins another World Series title.

Max Scherzer's 2023 postseason outing

The three-time Cy Young winner started the ALCS Game 7, pitching 2.2 innings for two earned runs, four hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Earlier in Game 3 of the series, Scherzer pitched 4.0 innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Apart from this, earlier in September in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he was ruled out of the remainder of the regular season when he suffered a low-grade strain of his right teres major muscle, located in the upper arm. He narrowly made the ALCS roster and now is carrying a cut injury going into the World Series.

Overall, he has a 0-1 record with an ERA of 9.45 and six strikeouts in two appearances in the 2023 postseason.

Injuries aside, Scherzer has a Hall of Fame resume when he retires from baseball. He is an 8× All-Star (2013–2019, 2021), a World Series champion (2019), 2× All-MLB First Team (2019, 2021), 3× Cy Young Award (2013, 2016, 2017), 4× wins leader (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018) and 3× NL strikeout leader (2016–2018).

Moreover, he has pitched two no-hitters in 2015 (June 20 and October 3).