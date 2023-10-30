Texas Rangers veteran ace Max Scherzer shared his thoughts ahead of starting Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday.

The three-time Cy Young winner was activated for the NLCS roster after he was sidelined in Sept. with a right muscle strain in his shoulder. Since then, he started in the ALCS Games 3 and 7 but didn't impress.

He's also dealing with a cut on his right thumb but can still deliver his fastball at 100 percent. Ahead ofGame 3, Scherzer seems ready to deliver at the highest level.

“You have to match the moment. This is a big game. Obviously you're playing for the World Series; you've got to match that. You've got to be aggressive and go out there and attack.

"From the ‘19 run, we found out, ‘Hey, you can win every game on the road, that is possible.’ And I've done it twice, so that's pretty cool. … You're never out of these things. You've got to grind all the way to the end.” (via MLB.com)

Scherzer is not new to pitching in the World Series. He previously pitched in the World Series for the Detroit Tigers(2012) and Washington Nationals(2019). With the Nats, he won the World Series as he looks to add one more to his Hall of Fame resume with the Rangers.

Max Scherzer has a 1-0 record with an ERA of 3.86 and 18 strikeouts in three World Series outings. Scherzer has a 0-1 record with an ERA of 9.45 and six strikeouts in two postseason games in 2023.

What did Bruce Bochy say about Max Scherzer?

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is confident about Max Scherzer ahead of Game 3. He discussed how the eight-time All-Star's arm strength and pitch command is improving in the bullpen sessions.

“It's just getting better and better with him, which is the norm -- the command of all his pitches, arm strength,” Bochy said.

“I did go out and get him early, but he's been getting his work in. Took a good bullpen a couple of days ago. So (it) just takes time sometimes, and each time out, I think, he's just getting better.” (via MLB.com)

Moreover, how far manager Bruce Bochy will allow the 39-year-old to pitch will be something to look out for. Scherzer has had 63 and 44 pitches in the ALCS Game 3 and 7 respectively.

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer is ready for the Dbacks challenge, calling them a 'good teama':

“They're a good team. I understand, see the challenges they present. It's going to be a grind to be able to go against them.

"Absolutely respect them. They're playing great baseball. That's what happens when you get to this time of year. You have to execute at such a high level.”

The veteran pitcher will go up against the Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3 at Chase Field, which starts at 8:03 pm ET on FOX.