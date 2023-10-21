Texas Rangers' 25-year-old CF Leody Taveras is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Arlington. Texas fans, as well as associate manager Will Venable, have been in awe of the skills and talents this young Dominican brings to the table.

"#Rangers associate manager Will Venable loves what he's seen this year from his young center fielder"

"He's just got a great attitude and wants to get better so, It's been great to watch his progress" - Will Venable on Leody Taveras

When Texas embarked on a seven-game winning streak to start the playoffs, Taveras has emerged as one of the team's hidden heroes.

The 25-year-old has drawn six walks in 29 plate appearances through his first seven games, compared to just 35 walks in 554 plate appearances throughout the regular season (6.3%).

After making his big league debut in 2020, the center fielder spent the next two seasons bouncing between Triple-A and the Majors until his first proper run in the Rangers lineup in '22. He had a strong beginning (.856 OPS in June and July). However, he could not continue this purple patch, withnhis OPS dropping to .528 in August and September.

"What a beautiful home run swing from Leody Taveras"

Leody Taveras had a difficult second half in the regular season, slashing.191/.224/.316 in the first six weeks following the All-Star break, but things started to improve in September. He went 26 for 84 in his final 26 games, hitting.310 with a 126 wRC+. Even the finest hitters experience slumps, but the good ones are resilient enough to recover and be back on top of their game.

Leody Taveras and the Rangers are bold and fearless

After signing for $2.1 million in 2015, Leody Taveras has been able to expand his game at the plate and fulfill the promise he showed as a highly-anticipated prospect. As early as 2017, MLB Pipeline listed him as Texas' top prospect, describing him as a "legitimate five-tool center fielder."

"Leody Taveras was rated the best defensive outfielder in the Rangers system three years in a row as a prospect. Just saying"

He has continued his solid play into the postseason, as the No. 9 hitter for Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. The Rangers undoubtedly anticipate keeping Taveras as their center fielder for the foreseeable future following his breakout 2023 season.

The 25-year-old won't become arbitration-eligible until the 2025 season, and he won't become a free agent for another three years after that.