Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges plans on fully embracing the state he plays in if his team were to win the 2023 World Series. In a recent interview on Baseball Today with Chris Rose, the veteran catcher agreed to fully embrace the magic of Texas by donning "Assless chaps and a cowboy hat during the celebration" if the team were to win the title.

Expand Tweet

"Austin Hedges vows to wear assless chaps with a cowboy hat to the Rangers World Series parade" - @ChrisRoseSports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the biggest personalities on the Texas Rangers roster, Austin Hedges has proved himself invaluable to the team. Although he is not regarded highly for his offensive contributions, he brings much more to the team than what he contributes on the field.

The fun-loving veteran catcher has been one of the biggest hype men for the Texas Rangers during their World Series run. Although he has not appeared in a game for the club this postseason, his personality and veteran leadership have helped the Rangers reach the World Series for the first time since 2011.

Expand Tweet

"I love Austin Hedges. Put him in the front office in some capacity when he retires. Idc if his job is just "Hype Man." In fact, it should be." - @BottomOfDeOrder

It remains to be seen if Hedges will get into the lineup at any time during the World Series, however, if he doesn't, his contributions to the Texas Rangers will be those that don't appear on the stat sheet.

Austin Hedges came to the Texas Rangers during a busy trade deadline

It was a busy summer for the Texas Rangers as the team's General Manager Chris Young made several moves that changed the team's fortunes. Along with the acquisition of Hedges, the Rangers landed two key members of their pitching rotation, including Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery.

Expand Tweet

"The Texas Rangers’ stars of the wild card round are a nice mix: A big money free agent, a trade deadline acquisition and 2 rookies." - @BobGorsky2

Although Hedges was acquired as more of a depth piece in the wake of an injury to young star catcher Jonah Heim, he brought more to the team than first expected. Even though he allowed Heim to take his time returning, his personality has been an asset to the clubhouse.