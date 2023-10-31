Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has hailed pitcher Jon Gray as the hero of Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Texas side managed to take a 2-1 lead in the series after sealing Game 3 against the D-backs. The starter was called into action after Max Scherzer left the game due to an injury and he delivered the goods, prompting Seager to sing his praises after the game.

Jon Gray was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2013 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2015. He became a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Rockies at the end of the 2021 season and signed with the Rangers on a 4-year, $56 million contract. Since then, he has been a part of the bullpen and now finds himself pitching in the Word Series.

At the start of Game 3 of the World Series, Gray was not expecting to be throwing to the Diamondbacks in the fourth innings. With Max Scherzer starting for the Rangers, Gray was thrown into the action after the veteran was pulled due to an injury. However, the 31-year-old pitcher played his part well, giving up only one hit in three innings and ensuring a win for his team. No wonder teammate Corey Seager was full of praise after the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jon Gray is the hero of this game.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jon Gray produces three spectacular relief innings

After producing three impressive relief innings in Game 3 of the World Series, Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray is the overwhelming favorite to start Game 4. Rangers starter Max Scherzer was pulled out of the game due to an injury and Gray had to jump in to save to day. He managed to throw a flawless three innings that saw his team get the better of the Arizona Diamondbacks offense. While there has been no confirmation from the Rangers camp yet, Gray could well be their starter in the next game.