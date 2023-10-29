Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has reflected on his team's blowout Game 2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series on Saturday.

Seager's game-tying ninth-inning home run in Game 1 may have denied Dbacks a victory. However, they stamped their authority in the World Series with a blowout 9-1 win at Globe Life Field.

After an emphatic walk-off victory in Game 1, the Rangers hitters went cold against Merrill Kelly & Co., registering one run and four hits in Game 2. Their solo home run came from Mitch Garver in the fifth innings to get on the scoreboard.

In a post-game media interaction, former World Series champion Seager praised the DBacks' offense, which scored nine runs and 16 hits:

"They got some hits when they needed to."

Providing a sneak peek of the team's approach in the best-of-seven series, he added:

"We're gonna regroup, come back, and be ready to play."

With the World Series now heading to Chase Field, the Rangers will look for strong outings from their offense and starting pitchers.

Game 3 will see Max Scherzer start for the Rangers despite a cut injury on his right thumb while rookie Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start proceedings for the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager remains clutch in October baseball

Four-time All-Star Corey Seager is not an unknown player in October. He previously led his former club Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series in 2020. He was crowned the NLCS and World Series MVP for his clutch performances.

In 18 postseason games in 2020, Corey Seager batted .328 with 22 hits, eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Former NL Rookie of the Year is also competing for his second World Series ring with the Rangers this year. Seager slashed for .327/.390/.623 with an OPS of 1.013 in 119 games in the 2023 regular season. He also blasted 33 home runs and 96 RBIs to mark a stellar year.

Corey Seager is on fire this postseason as well. In 14 games, he has had 302 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs and 15 runs scored.