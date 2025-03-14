Rangers' discontinued 'Tetas' MLB hat gets savagely trolled by Duolingo social media handle

The Texas Rangers are coming into the new season with a lot to prove. They fell short of their postseason goal last year with multiple key players getting hurt over the course of the season.

While they had felt good coming into camp, they were hit by an unfortunate mistake. MLB and New Era rolled out new "overlap" hats for the 2025 season, with Texas's hat creating a new unintended word.

Their hat spells out "Tetas," which is a vulgar word in Spanish. People immediately noticed the error and were quick to buy them up before they were pulled from sale.

Duolingo, the popular language-learning app, took to social media to poke fun at the situation. In a viral stunt, the company killed off its owl mascot back in February after it was "hit by a Tesla Cybertruck."

They then followed their post up by offering the MLB a free subscription to their service. That is a pretty solid deal, as a year of Duolingo Max goes for $168.

Rangers hats are quickly turning a profit on seller apps

While the MLB was quick to pull the hats, they were not quick enough. Plenty of people were able to pull the trigger on the sale before it was too late, and that has paid off for some.

Those who were lucky enough to buy the 2023 World Series winner's hat have seen a drastic price increase on reselling sites like eBay. Some have listed their hat for $500, and some are even testing out a $1,000 market.

That is quite the return on a hat that cost $44.99 before shipping and handling. However, they are not the only team to have their hat pulled.

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels also had their hats removed for vulgarity. While those were not as clear-cut as the Rangers' hat was, it was still enough to pull them completely.

There is no denying that this hat drop was a disaster. Outside of the vulagarities on the hats, many fans were not impressed with the design overall. This was a big swing and miss from both New Era and Major League Baseball.

