Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia has been one of the hottest hitters in the postseason. He has accounted for seven of the Rangers' 22 home runs in the postseason thus far.

In Game 1 of the World Series, he made history. In the first inning, he smoked an RBI single, scoring Evan Carter. This is his 21st RBI of the postseason, tying St. Louis Cardinals great David Freese.

Garcia has surpassed Seager's 2020 performance in the postseason with the Dodgers, where he hit 20 RBIs. Given this is just Game 1, Garcia has a great chance at passing Freese.

The Rangers bats have remained hot all postseason long, and Zac Gallen is quickly figuring that out. At this point, there is no telling what can stop this red-hot offense.

"And he's just getting started" one fan posted.

"Professional hitter" another fan posted.

Adolis Garcia has been excellent at the plate all season long. During the regular season, he hit .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs.

Fortunately for the D-Backs, they got those runs back thanks to rookie sensation Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. This is shaping up to be one exciting series.

Adolis Garcia wants to be a reason the Rangers win their first World Series title

World Series Diamondbacks Rangers Baseball

For a team that was founded in 1961, it is surprising that it does not have a World Series title under its belts. It is only one of six teams in the league to not have the coveted trophy in its possession.

Through 62 seasons, the Rangers have made the postseason nine times. Throughout that time, they have only appeared in the World Series three times now, including this year.

Their last appearance came during the 2011 season. They lost the series to the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, they are looking to avenge that loss.

While Adolis Garcia has been red-hot throughout the postseason, he is not the only batter looking to take the team to glory. Corey Seager has been a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.

They have struggled at home recently, and Texas must win one of these first two games at Globe Life Field. Given Arizona's no-quit attitude, they have to capture the momentum quickly.

This series, like most, will come down to whoever has the better pitching staff, and that could be a toss-up between the two teams.