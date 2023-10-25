Texas Rangers ace RHP Nathan Eovaldi has been announced as the starter for the World Series opener. Texas takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, which begins on Friday at Globe Life Field, TX.

"Big Game Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the 2023 World Series for the #Rangers"

Eovaldi maintained his spotless record in this year's postseason with his fourth victory over the division rival Houston Astros on Sunday night in the 9-2 win in Game 6 of the ALCS. In 6 1/3 innings pitched, He gave up two earned runs on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

Texas fans have been adoring Eovaldi since his move away from Fenway Park, and the breakout news of him starting Game 1 of the World Series has hyped up the fans.

"Wouldn’t expect anything else. Love the 1-2 punch of Eovaldi and Montgomery out of the gate." - Tyler__Rouse

"In Nasty Nate we trust." - darktoberfest

"If Nathan, Jordan, and Max can pitch well I see Rangers going up 3-0." - YeetusTweetus

"Evo vs. Gallen fire emoji." - RangersEnjoyer

"LETS GET IT." - JohnasKnudsen

"6 shut out innings coming soon." - oscgalla

"Let’s go!!! It’s our time." - TXRangersBBGAL

"Any idea who the 4th starter will be? I would prefer it to be Gray so it leaves Heaney and Dunning as bullpen options but I don’t know if they trust gray having not throw more than an inning or two in the past 3 weeks." - NDIrish0719

In his first year in Texas, the 33-year-old veteran pitcher was excellent throughout the regular season. He has improved even further in the postseason, giving up just seven earned runs on 21 hits, including just two home runs, while only walking four and striking out 28 in 26 innings throughout his four starts.

Nathan Eovaldi will look to claim a win in the World Series opener

After being included in a recent purchasing spree to bolster the young core, Nathan Eovaldi has made four starts and allowed seven earned runs in 26 1/3 innings. He is also the Rangers' most trusted pitcher. Bruce Bochy put him in to escape a bases-loaded situation in Game 2, and he made it to the eighth inning in Game 6 with a one-run lead.

Nathan Eovaldi would be gearing for an ultimate showdown with the D-backs and would hope to register a win in Game 1 for Texas to start the World Series on a bright note.