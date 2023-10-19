After a hot start from the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS, Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung brought some life back into Globe Life Field. Down 5-0, Jung got a hanging breaking ball and did not miss it.

A two-run blast brought the score to 5-2 in the fifth innings. This was one of the few mistakes Houston pitcher Cristian Javier made in the game. Before that innings, he had a no-hitter going through four innings.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was Jung's second home run of the postseason, now third after his seventh-innings blast. The first one came in the ALCS against the Baltimore Orioles, who proved to be no match for the red-hot Rangers.

The home run led to Javier being pulled in the sixth innings for reliever Hector Neris. Javier had a pitch count of 85 and went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits.

"Let's go we needed that" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Let's bat him 3rd tomorrow" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rangers fans are fired up after watching Josh Jung's homer. They hope the rest of the offense can wake up.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the Astros would get both runs back in the seventh innings thanks to Yordan Alvarez. He hit a two-run RBI, scoring Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado. However, Jung hit another two-run home run to make the game 7-4 in the seventh.

Rangers slugger Josh Jung has made the most of his time on the field

ALCS Rangers Astros Baseball

Josh Jung was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, where he played baseball and football in high school. After not being drafted in 2016, he committed to play college baseball at Texas Tech.

During his freshman season in 2017, he started all 62 games at third base for the Red Raiders. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after hitting .306 with six home runs.

His impressive college run caught the eyes of the Rangers scouting department, and he was later drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Jung would play in Texas' farm system, where he got injured during the 2021 season. He had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot at the start of the season. The following season, he returned under the knife to repair a torn labrum.

He made his MLB debut on September 9, 2022, and did not look back. Jung has become a core team member this season, and they might not be where they are without him.