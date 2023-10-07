The Texas Rangers have made it to the ALDS and will face the much fancied Baltimore Orioles. Bruce Bochy took some time but finally unveiled Andrew Heaney as the Rangers' starter in Game 1 of the ALDS. Heaney's announcement comes after Texas decided to rest their top two starters, Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery, as they made a strong shift in the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Heaney started the season in the rotation before he was relegated to the bullpen because of Trade Deadline acquisitions like Max Scherzer. As per him, he has had an average season so far where he has had stretches of good starts but hasn't found consistency.

His last appearance came in the playoff clinching much much-needed win against the Seattle Mariners on the 30th of September wherein he pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless action. The Rangers beat the Mariners as a result of the strong start and good bullpen performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heaney has started against the Orioles twice this season. His first appearance at home in Arlington yielded seven runs in 2.2 innings whereas his second start was much better when he tossed seven innings earning a solitary run in Baltimore.

Looking at these mixed results, Rangers fans are afraid that Heaney will blow cold during his start against the Os. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Andrew Heaney could set up the Rangers for ALDS win

If Andrew Heaney is able to win Game 1 for the Rangers, they will be set to take the ALDS matchup against the O's as Eovaldi and Montgomery will be back on the mound for the second and third game. It is expected that Scherzer will take over for the fourth game if needed.

Heaney went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts this season in 28 starts and six relief appearances.