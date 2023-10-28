Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia came up clutch for the Texas Rangers in the World Series opener on Friday. They take an early 1-0 lead in the series, with Game 2 taking place on Saturday.

Down two runs in the bottom of the ninth, Seager tied the game up with a monster two-run blast, which sent the game into extras. Shortly after, in the 11th inning, Garcia delivered a walk-off home run to right field.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is remarkable the way this game finished. Many fans were not excited about these two teams matching up in the World Series, but that has undoubtedly changed.

This is shaping up to be an incredible final series of the season. Texas will be riding this momentum until Saturday when they will look to take an early 2-0 lead before the series moves to Arizona.

"Built for these moments" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"What a game!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Texas Rangers fans are ecstatic about their team's performance. Things were looking grim before Corey Seager tied it up in the ninth. After that, it was only a matter of time till somebody else delivered, and who better than Adolis Garcia?

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Game 2 could be just as magical as Game 1. The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly, who has been dominant in the postseason, while the Rangers will start the red-hot Jordan Montgomery.

Who better than Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia coming up clutch for the Rangers?

World Series Diamondbacks Rangers Baseball

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia have been the leaders for the Rangers all season long. The two combined for 72 home runs throughout the regular season and 12 in the postseason thus far.

While they were the heroes, this was still a group effort win. The top four batters in the lineup all had hits, with rookie Evan Carter and Garcia having multiple hits on the night.

On the pitching side, Nathan Eovaldi did not have the start he was hoping for, but his team bailed him out. Manager Bruce Bochy went with five relievers on Friday, who did not give up a single run. Bochy was able to save relievers Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman, which could be huge down the stretch.

One thing that Texas could improve on from Game 1 is putting the ball in play in the middle and back half of their lineup. Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, and Leody Taveras failed to get a hit.