Fans have reacted to Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia winning the MLB 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove award on Sunday.

From its inception in 1957, the Glove Glove has recognized the top defensive player in each league in every position. Garcia is among the winners this season apart from two others.

"García goes gold for the first time!" - Rangers

Adolis Garcia won his first Gold Glove award, and fans celebrated his achievement on social media.

"Well deserved"

"Best right fielder in the history of the sport"

"THANK YOU LORD!"

"Bravo"

"Won't be the last. Congrats, Adolis!"

"Woo! Hoo! Adolis, garcia!! Thank you for having an amazing season, El bombi. You deserved to win this gold glove award"

"My hero"

"AND THERE WAS NO QUESTION"

"Way to go, Adolis!"

Three different Gold Glove Award winners in one season is a first in the team's history.

With Heim, Lowe and García, the team has had 17 different players receiving Gold Glove Awards. On Nov. 10 in New York City, there will be an event to recognize this year's Gold Glove Award recipients.

Adolis Garcia gives Rangers their first Series victory

Adolis García launched an opposite-field home ball in the 11th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 to start an unexpected World Series of wildcard clubs.

With his 22nd RBI of the postseason, García broke the record in his second RBI of the game. Five straight games Garcia has homered in is tied for the second-longest stretch in playoff history.

"The #Postseason of Adolis García continues!!! #Walkoff" - MLB

Adolis Garcia was selected to play in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game as a reserve for the American League.

He drove in eight runs and had five hits (2023) against the Oakland Athletics, including three home runs and two doubles. Garcia became the fourth player in MLB history to hit two doubles and three home runs in the same game.

In the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, he was selected for the second time to play as a reserve for the American League.