In a nod to their illustrious past, the Texas Rangers made a strategic move to infuse the AL Championship Series with a touch of history and nostalgia. The spotlight of the ceremonial first pitch for Game 3 was firmly on Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler, who graced the mound to deliver the opening throw to none other than 2011 World Series hero Derek Holland.

The significance of this moment cannot be overstated, as both Kinsler and Holland played pivotal roles in the Rangers‘ memorable back-to-back American League Championship victories in 2010 and 2011. The echoes of their achievements reverberated through the stadium, connecting the present team with the glories of the past.

"Bro still got his arm on poin." - Tweeted one fan.

Another dynamic duo is set for the first pitch before Game 4 of the ALCS.

The ceremony was a double dose of nostalgia, as Game 4 will be featuring another dynamic duo from the Rangers’ historic runs. Hall of Famer Michael Young will take the honors of throwing the first pitch, this time to Colby Lewis. As with Kinsler and Holland, Young and Lewis formed an integral part of the Rangers’ jounrey to consecutive World Series appearances.

The decision to feature these iconic figures in the opening pitch ceremonies is a masterstroke, creating a bridge between the team’s storied past and its present pursuit of glory. The crowd at Globe Life Field was treated not only to a high-stakes baseball game but also a trip down memory lane, reliving the moments that defined Rangers history.

"2 favorite players from 2011!" - Added another fan.

The pre-game festivities were further complemented by the melodic voices of The Strikeout Kings, a quartet from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, singing the National Anthem before Game 3. Game 4 will se Lauren Hendricks take the stage for a rendition of the anthem.

As the ALCS unfolds, it is clear that the Rangers will not onlt be playing for the present but will draw strength from the echoes of their championship past.