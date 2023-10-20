In a dramatic Game 4 of the ALCS, the Houston Astros managed to pull off a crucial win against the Texas Rangers, leveling the series at 2-2. The game, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, showcased the resilience and offensive prowess of the Astros.

The Astros got off to a fast start, capitalizing on Rangers starter Andrew Heaney’s struggles in the first inning. A double, a single, and a two-run triple by Alex Bregman set the tone, leading to Heaney’s early exit from the game. The Astros took a commanding 3-0 lead before the Rangers even had a chance to bat.

"Y'all are garbage." - Posted one angry fan.

The Rangers found a way to get back in the game but were unable to maintain their momentum.

The Rangers, however, showed their determination to stay in the game. Adolis Garcia’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the second, a run-scoring double by Nathaniel Lowe and a sacrifice fly by Josh Jung in the same inning narrowed the gap to 3-2. The contest quickly turned into a battle of the bullpens as both teams sought to gain control.

"10-3. Go home. It’s over." -added another diappointed fan.

In a pivotal moment, Astros’ Chas McCormick’s two-run home run in the seventh inning expanded their lead to 9-3. This not only gave the Astros more breathing room in the game but also strategic advantage for the upcoming crucial Game 5.

Jose Abreu’s three-run home run further solidified the Astros’ lead at 7-3 in the fourth inning, making a significant impact on the outcome. The Astros managed to hold on to their lead, and if they secured the win, it would set the stage for at least six games in the series.

The back-and-forth nature of the game highlighted the intensity of the ALCS, with both teams fighting tooth and nail for a chance to advance to the World Series. With the series now tied at 2-2, fans eagerly await the next chapter in this thirlling postseason showdown.