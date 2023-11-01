Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young has expressed his sympathies for injured stars Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia but maintains that the team is capable of battling through adversities. While the Rangers lost two of their stars to injuries in Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they managed a 3-1 win to take the lead in the series.

Ahead of Game 4, Young sympathized with the players but believed that the team could still pull through.

Chris Young is a former MLB player who made his major league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2004 and went on to play for several teams over his career as a pitcher. After ending his playing career in 2017, he became an MLB executive and was appointed the general manager of the Rangers in 2020. Since then, this is the first time the Rangers have made it to the postseason.

The Rangers found themselves with some big decisions to make and seem to have arrived at a solution. Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia have both been ruled out of the World Series due to their injuries and have been replaced by utilityman Ezequiel Duran and left-handed reliever Brock Burke.

The Texas GM acknowledged that it is not an ideal situation and is counting on the team to battle past the challenges as it has done earlier.

"I hurt personally for them," said Young on Scherzer and Garcia.

Texas Rangers have been hit with terrible news regarding Adolis Garcia after the slugger was ruled out of the remainder of their World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. GM Chris Young announced that Garcia's season is officially over, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Adolis did everything he could today. He came in, was the first guy in today. He got as much treatment as possible. He went down to the cage and gave it a go, and it was very clear he was in pain. It's not something that's going to get any better over the next five to seven days."

While the exact extent of the injury is yet to be evaluated, the Cuban is not expected to return before the end of the week. It is a huge loss for the Texans as he was on a hot streak of form over the postseason.