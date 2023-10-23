Adolis Garcia has been at the center of the rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros throughout the ALCS. Quite fittingly, the Rangers slugger shut Astros fans at Minute Maid Park with a grand slam in the ninth inning of Game 6 as his team won 9-2.

The Rangers offense blew the Astros bullpen away in the ninth frame. They loaded the bases with no outs in the inning with Rafael Montero on the mound. He was replaced by reliever Ryne Stanek. A run was scored when Stanek hit Corey Seager on the foot.

After an out, Adolis Garcia came to the box. The stage was set for a showcase finish as the Rangers slugger had been booed all throughout the night. It was due to a confrontation two nights back in Game 5 when Garcia was hit on the left arm by Jose Abreu that led to a bench clearing situation. Abreu was suspended for two games for intentionally hitting a batter, a decision that has been challenged.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Sunday, Garcia was 0-4 before the ninth. He had also struck out against Abreu in the eighth, that brought out raucous cheers from the home crowd. But stepping onto the plate with the bases loaded, the 30-year-old struck a 97-mph breaking ball deep into the left field stands to extend the Rangers' lead and put the game to bed.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim described the situation as 'justice' served after the game.

“I think that's just baseball justice at its finest right there... I mean, they're booing them all game and he kind of puts the game on ice," Heim said.

Astros fans show 'Free Bryan Abreu' signs at Adolis Garcia

An in-state intra-divisional rivalry in October is always supposed to be on the edge. That was on display on Sunday night as fans in Houston heckled and showed 'Free Bryan Abreu' signs every time Adolis Garcia came to the box. The challenge to the two-game suspension against Abreu will be heard within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, both teams will face off in a decider game 7 to determine who takes home the AL pennants.