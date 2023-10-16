Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is enjoying his time in Arlington with the Rangers. And to make his stay at the ball club even more pleasing, Heim just deposited a nasty 1-2 curveball by Framber Valdez into the stands to give Texas a commanding lead against the struggling Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Expand Tweet

"@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with Jonah Heim following his first career postseason home run" - MLBONFOX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All his pitches got depth to it, didn't wanna chase and try to see some up in the zone" - Jonah Heim

Heim couldn't have predicted how his move to the Rangers would ultimately alter his life. Heim was originally intended to be a depth player when he was acquired in the same transaction that brought Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Khris Davis in February 2021. He started spring training in '21 and '22 as the backup catcher.

However, Mitch Garver's midseason injury in 2022 forced Heim into a starting role he never anticipated, which helped him develop into the All-Star catcher he eventually became. Heim, a catcher known for his defensive prowess, maintained his reputation in 2023, leading AL catchers in defensive runs saved and finishing third in MLB in catcher framing.

Expand Tweet

"Jonah Heim with his first career postseason home run!" - Sportsnet

Jonah Heim is a spectacular find for the Rangers

Heim's attacking game has helped him advance even further. In addition to playing in a career-high 124 complete games at catcher, Heim recorded career highs in home runs (18), RBIs (95), doubles (28), runs (61), hits (118), fWAR (4.1), and bWAR (2.9).

Expand Tweet

"Jonah Heim answers with a home run of his own. Framber Valdez has nothing today. Rangers are back ahead, 5-1, and both of Texas' home runs in the ALCS so far have come from hitters in the bottom half of their lineup, which is looking absolutely terrifying" - JeffPassan

With 4.1 WAR over 131 games, Heim was one of baseball's top catchers this season. He was the top defensive player in baseball overall, independent of position, based on Defensive Runs Above Average, third best based on Deserved Runs Prevented, and eighth best based on Statcast's Fielding Run-Value.

The case is equally strong on a visual level. His effortless defensive plays deserve the statistical reputation he has built for himself.

When it comes to his offensive abilities, Heim has been focusing on his swing in recent times. With an amazing bullpen, Jonah must definitely get some nice live BPs in the Rangers facility.