The Texas Rangers have been dealt a serious blow to the World Series hopes, as Adolis Garcia has reportedly sustained a moderate oblique strain. The ALCS MVP suffered the injury on Monday night after taking a mighty hack in the top of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series.

Expand Tweet

"Adolis Garcia has a moderate strained oblique and is getting treatment. The Rangers will make a decision in an hour whether he will remain on the World Series roster. ‘Not great news,’’ Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says." - @BNightengale

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After undergoing an MRI and testing, the Texas Rangers have not only ruled Adolis Garcia out of the lineup for Game 4 but are unsure whether or not he will return this postseason. Although the Texas Rangers hold a slim 2-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the loss of Garcia in their lineup could dramatically shift the momentum in the World Series.

Manager Bruce Bochy is among the many who are devastated by Garcia's injury update, saying:

"It's not great news."

It's an unfortunate update for both the team and the player, as Garcia was enjoying one of the most productive postseason stretches in MLB history.

Although the Texas Rangers currently own one of the most potent offenses in the MLB, if Adolis Garcia is unable to return to action for the remainder of the postseason, it could greatly benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks. If that were the case, it would be a major blow for the Rangers, who are looking to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

The Texas Rangers will have to make a major decision on Adolis Garcia's World Series roster status

According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers will make a decision regarding Garcia's World Series roster spot prior to Game 4. The team will need to evaluate whether or not the outfielder will be able to return before the end of the postseason. If not, they will need to find a replacement.

Expand Tweet

"Adolis Garcia has a moderate oblique strain. The Rangers expect to make decisions on both his and Max Scherzer's roster status before game time (via@chelsea_janes)" - @TalkinBaseball_

Garcia's roster spot will not be the only decision they will need to make, as future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer's availability for the remainder of the postseason is also in doubt. Max Scherzer exited Monday night's action with back tightness, which could cost the Texas Rangers yet another star.