The Texas Rangers will start veteran ace Max Scherzer in Game 3 of the World Series. Considering his last few starts, this seems like a gamble on behalf of Bruce Bochy but the manager reinstilled faith in the starter ahead of the game.

Max Scherzer's trade deadline move from the New York Mets to the Rangers has been beneficial to him. The 39-year-old has been able to be part of an organization that is determined to win. Now that the World Series is finally in, he will be looking to add more to his already existing World Series title.

Scherzer posted a 4-2 record with a 3.20 ERA after getting traded. It seemed like his season was over when he suffered a right teres major muscle strain on his shoulder. However, he recovered just in time to be added back to the postseason as the Rangers went deep.

He started games 3 and 6 in the ALCS against the Houston Astros posting a 0-1 record with a 9.45 ERA. Scherzer's pitch count is a major factor, as he could only throw 63 and 44 pitches in both games. Moreover, he is supposedly nursing a 'little cut' on his thumb with cotton and super glue.

All this has created apprehensions among Rangers fans. But Bruce Bochy has still opted to start Scherzer and is pretty confident about his delivery.

“It's just getting better and better with him, which is the norm -- the command of all his pitches, arm strength,” Bochy said. “I did go out and get him early, but he's been getting his work in. Took a good bullpen a couple of days ago. So [it] just takes time sometimes, and each time out I think he's just getting better.”

Max Scherzer will be looking to better his World Series record

The veteran recently bagged a hefty $130 million contract with the Mets that he signed ahead of the 2022–23 season. Since his availability is almost confirmed for the upcoming seasons, Scherzer will look to add more productivity to his game.

This will be Max Scherzer's third start in a World Series fixture. He started games for the Detroit Tigers in 2012 in a losing effort to the San Francisco Giants and in 2019 with the Washington Nationals when they overcame the Astros.

He has a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 16.1 innings with 18 Ks and 8 walks. Scherzer will be hoping to deliver his strong fastballs and give 100 percent.