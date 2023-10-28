Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had to wait till the bottom of the 11th inning to finally let out a sigh of relief as the Rangers had walked it off against the D-backs in the World Series opener last night. Bochy has rich ties with the postseason, as the player-turned-manager has exploited his game-reading abilities really well.

Mr. Postseason for the Texas clan, Adolis Garcia, homered to right field against reliever Miguel Castro in the bottom of the eleventh inning to land a historic victory for the franchise and break their World Series opener losing streak. The series opener delivered on all levels and went on to become one of the most thrilling World Series Game 1s in the modern era.

"It’s right up there at the top" - Bruce Bochy

"Bruce Bochy has seen a lot of playoff baseball in his career. Tonight’s game was among the best he’s ever seen" - MichaelJBier

The game captivated not only the fans but the entire baseball community. During the postgame interview, manager Bochy highlighted his disbelief and excitement at the roller coaster of an opening game.

He has previously led the Giants to three World Series titles as manager and has also won a Fall Classic with the Padres, so it is safe to say that if he says he witnessed a classic, then in fact the game was a rousing one, crediting his vast postseason experience in the major league.

"On this day in 2012, the Giants won the World Series. This was the second of three World Series championships for Bruce Bochy. Is a fourth one on the horizon?" - MLBONFOX

Bruce Bochy is a manager with a great pedigree

Bruce Bochy continued his hot streak as a manager and ousted the defending champions, Houston Astros, in the ALCS. The Rangers hired 68-year-old manager Bochy, who managed the Giants from 2007-19, and the move turned out to be a success for them.

Texas advanced to the World Series for just the third time in franchise history but hasn't won one yet. Right now, they want to claim their first-ever championship with Bochy at the helm.

"This is amazing that Bruce Bochy is back in the World Series with his 4th different team. I hope he can help the @Rangers win their first World Series title in franchise history. He is a great leader and great manager" - BrandonSchaer

The only manager (in MLB) in the 2,000-win club who has more losses than victories is the current Rangers manager, Bochy. Getting over .500 is definitely doable if Bochy continues to manage in 2024, considering he has eight more losses than victories in his career.