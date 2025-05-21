Rangers manager makes feelings known on ejection after questioning umpire’s call on pitch to Aaron Judge

There were plenty of ejections on Tuesday night, including Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. The legendary manager was tossed out of the game in the sixth inning when he argued a ball call from home plate umpire, Carlos Torres.

Rangers reliever Jacob Webb threw a pitch away from Aaron Judge that caught some of the plate, as per the broadcast's strike zone. However, Torres called it a ball, which frustrated Bochy, who started hurling words at Torres from the dugout.

It was enough for the home plate umpire to throw Bochy out of the game. Bochy approached the umpire, making his point known, but the umpire had already made up his mind, and nothing could be done about it.

Bochy revealed that his frustration came to tipping point at that moment, as it has been happening in a lot of games lately against his team:

"It probably has been a series of games that led up to it, too. I mean, that was a strike — but still, we're in a tough stretch right now with not getting some calls. And it’s hurt us in some games. So I think more than anything, it's frustration. But still, we've got to go out there and swing it better."

The 6-foot-7 New York Yankees captain has the biggest strike zone in MLB. Thus, officiating ball-strike calls with him on the plate can be really tricky.

It was Bochy's first ejection of the season.

Aaron Judge homers take down Bruce Bochy's Rangers 5-2

Rangers ace Patrick Corbin was taken deep in the second inning by Ben Rice for his 10th home run of the season. A sac-fly from Rice in the fourth gave Yankees a 2-0 lead. Shortly after Bruce Bochy's ejection, Anthony Volpe drove in a run with his double off Jacob Webb.

Aaron Judge also came to the party, smashing a two-run home run off reliever Caleb Boushley in the opposite field to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead. It was just 326 feet, marking the shortest home run of Judge's career.

Finally, the Rangers caught fire in the ninth, as Jonah Heim struck a two-run home run off Ian Hamilton. However, it was too little too late as the Rangers lost 5-2.

Will Warren, who started for the Yankees, finished the game with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings.

