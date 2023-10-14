Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is ready for the upcoming ALCS showdown against defending champions Houston Astros. The Rangers swept AL East winners Baltimore Orioles convincingly and will hope to continue in the same vein against their AL West rivals.

Lowe opened up on the team's preparedness against the Astros. He also said that in their previous matchups against the Astros, they weren't firing on all cylinders, something they have overcome this season.

“We were missing two or three bats and had a couple of pieces that weren’t fully firing on all pistons,” Lowe said.

“Our offense has gotten hot. It would be a good series for me to get again. The pitchers are doing a great job. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us, but, yeah, I think we’re as strong as any of the four teams that are left.” [via Dallas News]

Rangers' designated hitter Mitch Garver also praised the team's attack:

“It’s been a pretty relentless attack. You have to beat us in the strike zone. The biggest thing in postseason is putting the ball in play, working counts, but swinging at good pitches. We need to continue that, having a really good approach one through nine.”

The ALCS showdown gets underway on Sunday at Minute Maid Park at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

Nathaniel Lowe's 2023 season

Nathaniel Lowe has been a workhorse for the Texas Rangers, having played in 161 games in the 2023 season.

In his 623 at-bats, the first baseman has registered 89 runs, 163 hits, 17 home runs, 82 RBIs and 93 base-on balls. He has slashed for .262/.360/.414 with an OPS of .775.

In five playoff appearances, Nathaniel Lowe has had three runs, four hits, one home run and two RBIs. Overall, he has a batting average of .160 with four hits, a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in his postseason career.