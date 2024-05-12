Rangers News: Max Scherzer's return uncertain as rehab halted due to nerve issue

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer shared an update on his recent thumb soreness that has delayed his return to the team's rotation after an injury in December. The veteran starter underwent back surgery in December and has been on the injured list since.

During his rehab assignment in the Triple-A last month, Scherzer had some issues with his right thumb, and team doctors now believe that it is a nerve issue that arises from the triceps.

In December last year, Max Scherzer underwent back surgery which meant that he would start the season on the injured list. However, during his rehab assignment in the Triple-A, the veteran felt a soreness in his thumb which has turned out to be a nerve issue. It has halted his progress back from injury indefinitely and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action in the MLB.

Scherzer made his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008 after being drafted by them in 2006 and went on to play for the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals.

He has since established himself as one of the best pitchers of his generation, winning three Cy Young awards over his career. He joined the Rangers last year and played a crucial role in their maiden World Series triumph.

Rangers star Max Scherzer surprised with latest injury development

It was revealed on Saturday that the reason behind Max Scherzer's thumb soreness was not ligament inflammation as previously believed, but a nerve issue instead. Speaking on this new development, the veteran said:

“This is completely foreign to me. I’ve never had nerve issues. I’ve never been a forearm guy -- I’ve always been a shoulder guy. So, as far as how to navigate this, I’m gonna have to lean on our training staff and our doctors to figure out what the best course of action is, so that we can alleviate the nerve [issue].”

With that new development, he received a shot of cortisol in his neck on Friday which reportedly reduced the discomfort to a huge extent. It remains to be seen how long Scherzer will remain out of MLB action and what his next step will be.

