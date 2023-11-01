Corey Seager blasted another home run as part of a two-hit, two-RBI night. He was a key part of the 11-run onslaught that proved to be enough to capture Game 4 and move to within one game of the title. After the game, Travis Jankowski, who also had two hits, heaped praise on Seager.

In an interview, he was asked about what he's seeing from Seager and he was succinct:

"The best player on the planet right now. He does something and you think, 'Wow, that was probably the most amazing moment' and then he goes out and does something even better on the next night. He's on a different level."

Jankowski is playing for the injured Adolis Garcia, who had to be removed from the roster last night after suffering an oblique injury. Their star, their leading home run hitter and their energetic leader will only get to play two and a half games.

Yet, the Texas Rangers have other players they can lean on in this World Series. Corey Seager, who is playing in his fourth World Series, is proving to be a star on the brightest stage, and Jankowski couldn't praise him enough.

Corey Seager is a World Series hero

Given that this is his fourth trip to the big stage, Corey Seager knows what it takes to play in the World Series. He was excellent in losing series to the Boston Red Sox (2018) and Houston Astros (2017).

Corey Seager is on fire right now

He was also instrumental in the Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020, earning himself MVP honors. He could be on the way to that award once again this year.

He has a 1.135 OPS in the postseason, but he's been excellent in the final series. He's recorded four hits, three home runs, two walks, and six RBIs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He tied the game in the ninth in Game 1 with one of those home runs, and his blast last night pushed the lead to five in Game 4. He's been nothing short of spectacular all series.